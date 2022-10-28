Markets
CRI

Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release.

So what

Carter's unveiled its third-quarter results before market open on Friday, revealing that it took in net sales of just under $819 million. That was more than 20% below the third quarter of 2021 figure (more than $890 million). It also roughly corresponded with the 24% decline in non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, which landed at $65 million ($1.67 per share).

Both of the specialty retail company's headline fundamentals missed analyst estimates. On average, pundits following the stock were expecting a top-line number of just over $856 million and adjusted per-share net income of $1.73.

Carter's attributed the declines to macroeconomic difficulties, specifically the inflation that has lifted prices for family essentials such as gasoline and food. The company said that in 2021, government stimulus payments supported the budgets of families with young children, giving them more scope to buy clothes.

Now what

Compounding that weaker-than-expected performance, Carter's reduced its top- and bottom-line guidance for the entirety of 2022.

The company now forecasts that it will book net sales of around $3.15 billion to $3.19 billion; previously it had guided for a range of $3.25 billion to $3.3 billion. The adjusted earnings estimate for the year also received a chop, with Carter's proffering a new one of $6.05 to $6.65 (formerly $7.10 to $7.60).

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of October 26, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carter's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular