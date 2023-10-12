Why Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) standing at $5.70, reflecting a -1.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The restaurant operator's shares have seen a decrease of 6.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. On that day, Carrols Restaurant Group is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $476.38 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, signifying shifts of +152.86% and +8.11%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Carrols Restaurant Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.45, so one might conclude that Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TAST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.