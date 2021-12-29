Why Carnival's Stock Dropped Early Today

What happened

Shares of cruise line stock Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 3% in early trading on Wednesday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began monitoring more ships. The drop didn't last long, though, and shares were down just 0.5% at 1:30 p.m. ET today.

So what

The CDC said on Tuesday that it's investigating or observing at least 86 cruise ships as the omicron variant surges around the world. Ships are investigated if at least 0.1% of passengers test positive for COVID-19, which would be five passengers on a 5,000-passenger ship.

Image source: Getty Images.

Few industries have been hurt by the pandemic as much as the cruise industry, so any shutdowns or reductions in service would be bad news. But the CDC's reduction in quarantine guidance and lack of lockdowns already would indicate that the cruise industry will push through this current challenge. That's likely why the stock recovered after early reports were processed.

Now what

The continued threat of omicron outbreaks is worth keeping an eye on, but doesn't seem to be a huge risk to the cruise industry today. Business is getting back to normal, and more ships are returning to the water as well. Long term, this business is recovering, and while I don't think it's a great investment opportunity, I see no reason to panic-sell cruise line stocks today.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.