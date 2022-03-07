Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.

What happened to cruise lines today

The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever. Russia supplied about 11% of the world's oil until recently, and as sanctions pile up, it's hard to see how that will continue or what country will fill the gap.

As a result, the price of oil has jumped 4.7% today to $123.60 per barrel of Brent crude. This will mean higher costs for Carnival, but also likely means travelers will have less money to spend on cruises.

Rough seas ahead

Until recently, Carnival was a pandemic recovery story. The company took out tens of billions of dollars in debt to survive the pandemic and then hoped to thrive when travelers returned. Now, that recovery might be put off even longer.

In the meantime, losses are piling up and cash flow is at unsustainable levels. I don't see a bright future for Carnival, and investors seem to be coming to the same realization today.

