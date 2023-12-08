Why Carnival Stock Was Cruising This Week

Winter isn't the time to hop on a sea cruise, but many are snapping up shares of cruise operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK). The more popular of the company's two listed stocks was gliding along with a nearly 14% rise in price week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Good recent news and an analyst price target bump helped keep the shares buoyant.

Full steam ahead for Cunard

A general rise in travel, even in the usually quieter months after the crucial summer period, is a trend benefiting many companies in the industry. In many respects, technology has made travel easier than ever, and with a still-humming economy, folks have the financial means to take vacations.

The cruise season is over, but those coming up might be very busy indeed for Carnival. On Friday afternoon, the company announced that its high-end Cunard line received its highest-ever number of bookings in the latest Black Friday stretch. No doubt triumphantly, Carnival said it was experiencing "strong booking momentum" for sailings both next year and in 2025.

Granted, Cunard only has three ships, but the public is clamoring to cruise on them is an encouraging sign of broadly robust demand for sea travel.

An analyst hiked his Carnival price target

One person almost certainly taking this into account was Citigroup analyst James Hardman. On Monday, before market open, he upped his price target on Carnival stock to $19 per share from the previous $18. He maintained his buy recommendation in doing so.

That isn't a major increase, of course, but it adds to the bullish momentum powering Carnival stock ahead lately.

Should you invest $1,000 in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Carnival Corp. wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 7, 2023

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.