Why Carnival Stock Skyrocketed 130% in 2023

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) stock gained 130% in 2023 according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its business rebounded sharply from pandemic lows, and it's now well positioned to perform as an industry leader.

The incredible recovery

Carnival's revenue went to zero during the worst phase of the pandemic, and it borrowed heavily to remain solvent. It had been the cruise industry leader and a market-beating stock before the pandemic, and the likelihood was a return to that status as the world recovered.

Carnival came into fiscal 2023 with $12 billion in annual revenue and a $1.6 billion loss. It exited the year with $21.6 billion in revenue, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and a $74 million loss, including one quarter with positive generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income.

Not only is it getting back to where it started, but it's also well positioned to move higher. Management painted a solid picture of growth trends heading into 2024, with its best booked position ever heading into a new year. It has enjoyed healthy bookings despite higher prices, and it's able to pull those bookings at higher prices into 2024, with almost two-thirds occupancy already booked out for the year.

The elevated levels and higher prices are generating higher profitability. Net yields and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are at or close to 2019 levels, and Carnival is on track to meet its three-year growth goals ahead of schedule. Management is guiding for adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 billion for fiscal 2024, or 30% more than 2023, and net yield up 8.5%.

The fun is just beginning

Don't feel too bad if you missed out on the 2023 gains. Carnival looked risky at this time last year, and you wouldn't have known exactly when to invest to reap these gains.

There's still risk today. Carnival assumed tons of debt and is still carrying more than $30 billion on its balance sheet. It already paid down $6 billion and will fund the remainder with free cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow was $2.1 billion in 2023.

However, the future looks bright for Carnival, and it should go back to its usual performance as the largest cruise operator in the world. It could be a market-beating stock for years and a great option for a value stock to add to a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Carnival Corp. wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.