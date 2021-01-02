Markets
CCL

Why Carnival Stock Plunged 57% in 2020

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 57% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the coronavirus took a heavy toll on the cruise industry.

So what

After a series of COVID-19 outbreaks occurred on multiple cruise ships, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued no-sail orders that forced Carnival and other cruise operators to cancel their U.S. voyages. With their ships stuck at port and little revenue coming in, the major cruise lines quickly began bleeding cash.

The words cruise canceled are typed on a torn piece of paper, which is on top of two passports.

2020 was a difficult year for Carnival and other cruise ship companies. Image source: Getty Images.

By the second half of 2020, Carnival's cash burn rate had reached approximately $650 million per month. To stay afloat, Carnival was forced to raise billions in cash via stock sales and high-interest-rate debt, diluting shareholders and increasing its interest costs in the process.

Now what

With health officials in the U.S. and international markets beginning to rescind their no-sail orders, Carnival is slowly resuming operations. Promising vaccines developed by the likes of Moderna and Pfizer could accelerate this process, if they can help to reduce COVID-19 infection rates and bring about the end of the pandemic. Carnival's stock price, in turn, could rebound in 2021.

Still, risks remain. Higher interest expenses and safety-related costs will make it more difficult for Carnival to achieve its pre-pandemic profit margins. And with more shares outstanding after its stock offerings, investors may find is per-share profits less attractive.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular