Markets
CCL

Why Carnival Stock Jumped 46% in November

Contributor
Demitri Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shareholders trounced a surging market in November as their stock rose 46% compared to the 11% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally didn't put much of dent in wider losses, though, and the cruise ship giant remains lower by over 50% so far in 2020.

A retired couple on a cruise.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

November's rally reflected growing optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be widely available, which would allow for Carnival and its peers to resume normal operations perhaps as early as mid-2021. News that multiple effective vaccine candidates are now in production had Carnival shares jumping in concert with Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings last month, and the broad rally has continued into early December.

Now what

There's still an almost complete global pause on sailings, and so it remains an open question when Carnival can resume packing guests onto it ships. In the meantime, the cruise leader must fund its substantial fixed costs through debt, including the additional $1.5 billion it took on last month.

Those difficult conditions warrant plenty of caution for investors hoping to buy into a rebound story for this business, which could struggle under lingering COVID-19 pressures for years even if the economy avoids slipping into a recession in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Carnival. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular