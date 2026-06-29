Why Carnival Stock Is Gaining Momentum on Demand and Yield Trends

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL is gaining investor attention as its recovery story shifts from broad cruise demand to stronger execution. Booking visibility, onboard spending and destination investments are giving the company more ways to support revenues and earnings.



Royal Caribbean Group RCL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), remains a relevant peer for investors tracking cruise pricing and destination-led demand. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, which currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), also provides a useful comparison as investors assess whether cruise demand can support higher yields across the industry.

Carnival Bookings Stretch Far Ahead

Carnival’s booking curve remains the furthest out on record, giving the company unusual visibility into future revenues. For 2026, 93% of business is already on the books, with the booked position ahead of last year at historically high prices.



Demand is not limited to the current year. Since March, bookings for 2027 and beyond have been running ahead of prior-year levels on both volume and price, including stronger European bookings.

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

CCL Turns Demand Into Higher Yields

Carnival delivered its 12th consecutive quarter of record net yields. That matters because the company is not just filling ships, it is capturing demand at better price points.



Customer deposits reached an all-time high of $9.0 billion, up more than $450 million from the prior-year record. Higher second-quarter onboard revenues and increased pre-cruise onboard sales also show that more guest spending is being captured before sailings begin.

Carnival Builds a Destination Advantage

Carnival’s destination strategy is becoming a larger part of its investment case. Celebration Key now accommodates up to four ships and more than 13,000 guests on any given day, and is expected to welcome 3.5 million visitors in fiscal 2027.



RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay can support up to 12,000 visitors per day, while Isla Tropicale added a 48,000-square-foot recreational area. Carnival’s Alaska platform, with five brands, 19 ships, four embarkation ports, lodges, rail assets and motor coach operations, adds another layer of itinerary differentiation.

CCL Still Has Meaningful Headwinds

Demand strength does not remove margin risk. Cruise and tour operating expenses increased to $4.23 billion in the second quarter from $3.89 billion a year earlier, while selling and administrative expenses rose to $863 million from $816 million.



Fuel is another pressure point. Fuel expense rose to $595 million from $468 million, reflecting a nearly 30% increase in fuel prices. Geopolitical disruption in Europe, elevated logistics costs and currency sensitivity also remain risks that can affect yields, costs and earnings timing.

What Carnival’s Zacks Rank Adds

The bottom line is that Carnival’s story now depends on execution as much as demand. The company has stronger booking visibility, record deposits, higher onboard spending and a more differentiated destination portfolio, but cost and fuel volatility keep the setup from being one-sided.



CCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. It also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A.



Those Style Scores are supportive, especially for investors looking for value, growth and momentum traits together. The Zacks Rank #3, however, points to a measured near-term outlook rather than a more aggressive bullish signal.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.