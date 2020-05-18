Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Were Soaring Monday Morning

What happened

Shares of cruise line operators Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Carribbean (NYSE: RCL) were all soaring by double-digit rates Monday morning.

Carnival opened 11% higher today and Norwegian and Royal were up 15% each.

So what

A series of positive developments inspired hope among cruise ship investors that the worst may be behind the industry and they could extend their rally for a third consecutive trading day.

Image source: Getty Images.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who spooked the markets last week with his gloomy economic assessments, seemed to take a softer stance in a 60 Minutes interview Sunday night, suggesting GDP could plunge 30%, but that he didn't foresee an economic depression.

Combined with better news about new COVID-19 cases slowing and more businesses being allowed to reopen to jump-start the economy again, there was a feeling cruise ships may sail on calmer seas sooner rather than later.

Now what

The euphoria is likely to be short-lived. While cruise ship investors can be forgiven for feeling as though land is on the horizon after being lost at sea, there is still a long way to go before the industry will be functioning properly again.

Even though Powell was marginally more upbeat than the last time he spoke, he still says it may not be until well into 2021 that stability is achieved. He also believes finding a COVID-19 vaccine is essential for the change to occur, but some scientists think that may not even be possible.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.