Why Carnival Investors Are Celebrating Today

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) posted solid top- and bottom-line quarterly growth, topping Wall Street expectations.

Investors are saying full steam ahead, sending shares of Carnival up 9% as of 10 a.m ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Better-than-expected results

With so much talk of tariffs and economic uncertainty, there was every reason to worry about cruise line stocks and other travel companies heading into earnings season. But Carnival delivered for investors, posting earnings per share of $0.35 and revenue of $6.3 billion, well ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.24 per share on sales of $6.2 billion.

If some potential customers did back out, it appears Carnival had no trouble backfilling that inventory. Revenue was up 10% year over year, and Carnival ended the quarter with an all-time high of $8.5 billion in customer deposits.

The company said it topped its fiscal 2026 financial targets 18 months ahead of schedule, posting a return on invested capital that, at 12.5%, is the highest level in nearly two decades.

Is Carnival stock a buy?

Management is optimistic about the quarters to come. Carnival is forecasting full-year net yields about 5% above 2024 levels, and now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be about 10% better than last year.

"Our strong results, booked position and outlook are a testament to the success of our ongoing strategy to deliver same-ship, high-margin revenue growth," CEO Josh Weinstein said in a statement. "We continue to set ourselves up well for 2026 and beyond, with so much more potential to take our margins, returns and results even higher over time."

Carnival sees no macro tidal wave looming. If that's the case, the stock could cruise higher from here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carnival Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,023!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,692!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 793% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.