Why Carnival Cruise Lines Stock Gained 21% in April

What happened

Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock outperformed a strong market last month by gaining 21% compared to a 13% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The boost erased only a small portion of prior losses, as the cruise ship leader's shares are still down by more than 70% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The cruise ship industry has been one of the most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Carnival joining peers Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) in announcing several months of cancellations across its fleet in order to adhere to guidance from governments and world health organizations seeking to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The fact that revenues have essentially stopped while fleet maintenance costs continue to mount pushed Carnival's shares dramatically lower in March. Some investors saw that slump as an attractive entry point, and demand for the stock pushed the price slightly higher last month.

Now what

There are significant risks involved with buying Carnival stock today, including the uncertain date of resumed cruising services. The company has loaded up on new debt in recent weeks, and it's also unclear where the cruise vacation leader's profitability will land as it tries to maintain safety on its vessels while social distancing remains on consumers' minds.

Those concerns should have investors approaching any cruise ship stock purchase with a long time horizon and plenty of skepticism.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Carnival. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.