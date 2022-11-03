Markets
CCL

Why Carnival Cruise Line Stock Jumped 29% in October

November 03, 2022 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Jeremy Bowman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise line operator, moved higher last month. The company rebounded from a disappointing earnings report at the end of September, and macro-level news seemed to lift the battered travel stock.

It was a good month for stocks in general; the S&P 500 finished October up 8%. This could have been based on hopes of a "Fed pivot" -- that the Federal Reserve would soon begin reeling in its interest-rate hikes, relieving a key headwind on the stock.

Even in a normal environment, Carnival is sensitive to the macroeconomic climate: Travel, especially on cruise lines, is discretionary. And the stock is even more vulnerable while the business tries to stabilize itself as the pandemic eases. Carnival is a high-beta stock, meaning it tends to be more volatile than the broader market. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 29%.

The chart below shows how the stock tracked like a more volatile version of the S&P 500 over the course of the month:

CCL Chart

CCL data by YCharts

So what

Carnival's best day of the month was Oct. 18: Shares jumped 11% after the company announced a $2.03 billion offering of senior notes at an interest rate of 10.375%. It also increased the original offering from $1.25 billion due to strong investor demand, a sign that bond investors are confident that the business can recover and remain solvent.

Management said it would use the debt to repay amounts drawn under a revolving credit facility, possibly helping to lower overall interest payments.

The other big day for Carnival during October came on Oct. 12; its stock rallied 10% after UBS upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to a buy, with analyst Robin Farley saying that company is seeing a significant improvement in bookings. Investors interpreted that as good news for the cruise industry as a whole.

Now what

Carnival stock plunged at the end of September after the company issued another disappointing earnings report and the stock sank to 30-year lows.

The company reported a net loss based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $770 million, and an adjusted net loss of $688 million. However, it continued to make progress on the top line, with sequential revenue growth of 80% and bookings up 15% from the second quarter.

Carnival holds nearly $30 billion in debt and faces around $1.5 billion in annual interest expense, which will make a turnaround challenging.

Wednesday's Fed rate hike also showed that a pivot is probably further away than Carnival investors had hoped. Travel demand should continue to come back, barring a recession, but a return to profitability will take longer.

Either way, expect the volatility in Carnival stock to continue.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCL
CUK

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter