Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Monday

What happened

Cruise operators have been struggling to make it to the point where operations can restart. Investors, though, have been anticipating that the vaccine rollout has that time coming soon, and have bid up shares recently. But another delay from a Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) cruise line brand has frustrated investors selling Monday. As of 11 a.m. EDT, shares in Carnival were down about 4%.

So what

The company's Italian Costa Cruise has pushed back its plans for restarting operations by another month. Costa had planned to resume service beginning March 27, but that has now been pushed back to May 1.

Costa Fortuna. Image source: Carnival.

Now what

Carnival said in a statement, "The decision has been taken in consideration of the restrictions still in place in Italy and other European countries." It added that it wouldn't be able to provide travelers its best cruise vacations, "especially for what concerns the experience ashore."

Investors have been back buying shares in Carnival anticipating the company restarting operations. Shares are up almost 30% thus far in 2021. Once cruises do resume, precautions will be in place to protect travelers. Costa has plans in place for limited capacity, testing for guests and crew, and temperature checks when disembarking and reembarking, among other protocols.

In the U.S., cruise operators continue to wait for the CDC's conditional sail order to be updated to possibly allow restarts prior to the current Nov. 1 date.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.