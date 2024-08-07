Why Carlyle Group (CG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Carlyle Group in Focus

Carlyle Group (CG) is headquartered in Washington, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -3.32% since the start of the year. The asset management firm is paying out a dividend of $0.35 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.56% compared to the Financial - Investment Funds industry's yield of 4.16% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 1.8% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Carlyle Group has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.43%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Carlyle's current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.83 per share, with earnings expected to increase 18.21% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

