Why CarGurus' Stock Is Up 30% Over The Last Month

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG), an online automobile market place that connects buyers and sellers of new and used cars, has seen its stock price rise by about 30% over the last month.Â The rally is driven partly by the companyâs stronger than expected Q3 earnings, with Non-GAAP EPS coming in at $0.14, about $0.05 ahead of estimates.Â The companyâs revenues also expanded by over 26%, driven largely by higher average annual revenue from each subscribing dealer and also by growth in its total base of paying dealers. While the broader automotive industry is seeing some uncertainty amid concerns of an economic slowdown, used car sales – which CarGurus is best known for – are typically less sensitive to economic cycles and this could also be a positive factor for the company.

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review CarGurus’ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard, Why CarGurus Stock Has Rallied Over The Last Month? reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At CarGurus’ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for CarGurus substantially increased from $317 Mil in 2017 to $454 Mil in 2018; an increase of 43.3%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

101% in 2016

59.9% in 2017

We expect Total Revenues growth to be 28.8% in 2019, driven by higherÂ average annual revenue from each subscribing dealer and also by growth in its total base of paying dealers.

A closer look At CarGurus’ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for CarGurus substantially increased from $301 Mil in 2017 to $429 Mil in 2018; an increase of 42.4%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

87.1% in 2016

59.1% in 2017

We expect Total Expense growth to be 27% in 2019.

How does CarGurus’ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more information on howÂ CarGurus revenues growth compares with rivals, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

How hasÂ CarGurus’Â EBT trended?

EBT for CarGurus increased substantially by 60.9% from $15.8 Mil in 2017 to $25.5 Mil in 2018. We expect EBT to increase by 57% to $40 Mil in 2019.

How has CarGurus’ Net Income and EPS trended?

For more information on CarGurus’ Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

