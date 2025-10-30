Why Cardinal Health Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points

The healthcare services specialist delivered a beat-and-raise quarter that morning.

It posted some strong growth numbers in key fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Cardinal Health ›

One of the higher-flying birds in the healthcare space Thursday was the stock of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH). It soared by over 15% in value, thanks largely to a quarterly earnings release that was very pleasing to investors. Cardinal Health did far better that day than the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC); the closely followed indicator closed the day 1% lower.

A most impressive flight

For its fiscal first quarter of 2026, Cardinal Health managed to boost its revenue by 22% year over year to $64 billion. The healthcare services provider did even better on the bottom line, with net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) zooming 37% higher to $857 million, or $2.55 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Those figures beat the consensus analyst estimates into the ground. The average pundit projection for revenue was slightly above $59 million, while those prognosticators were collectively anticipating merely $2.19 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income.

All five of Cardinal Health's operating segments posted growth in the quarter. Pharmaceutical and specialty solutions, by far the largest of the quintet, set the pace with a 23% year-over-year improvement to over $59 billion.

More altitude to gain

These tailwinds compelled Cardinal Health to raise full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for selected items for the second time in a row. The company now believes it will book adjusted earnings per share of $9.65 to $9.85, anticipating year-over-year growth of at least 17%. The previous forecast was $9.30 to $9.50.

Similarly, it's estimating that adjusted free cash flow will be $3 billion to $3.5 billion, up from the preceding guidance of $2.75 billion to $3.25 billion.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cardinal Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Cardinal Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cardinal Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.