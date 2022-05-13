Why Cardano (ADA) Is Up 25% Today

In today’s cryptocurrency news, many coins are recovering some of their lost value after falling far over the previous period. One of the biggest gainers today is Cardano (ADA), which gained a quarter of its value, while other major players in the crypto space saw substantial gains as well. Amid the abrupt recovery of the market, sentiment remains skeptical. Is crypto out of the woods, or is this the beginning of a turbulent ride for crypto values across the board?

Changing the world with Cardano

Cardano is an open-source project that seeks to make positive changes in the way the world handles its information. Cardano’s digital currency, ADA, empowers owners to take part in the efforts of the blockchain project, and allows them to vote on potential changes to the system’s software. Cardano has been used to track the travel of fresh produce, and projects built on the Cardano network are working to store education credentials safe from tampering and help retailers identify counterfeit items. Today’s security and tracking systems are sorely lacking. With a blockchain-based solution like Cardano, commerce could be changed in a major way. With more success for Cardano will come higher demand for ADA, causing the price to surge.

A bumpy ride

With the catastrophic collapse of both the TerraUSD and LUNA types of cryptocurrencies, many are attributing the heavily fluctuating nature of the market to the fall of these coins, combined with the United States’ concerns of rising inflation. Forecasts suggest that the jump of many cryptocurrencies will be the beginning of more fluctuations to come before the market stabilizes. Many remain fearful of the current state of cryptocurrency, and if Cardano’s rise proves to be a fluke, this sentiment may not change quickly. It is a buyer’s heyday as prices are lower than they have been in a long time. As values begin to rise again, now might be a good time to jump on board. However, should the ups and downs continue to be intense, an even more intense low could prove to be even more profitable for patient investors should it come to pass.

The bottom line

Cardano led the charge today, reclaiming some of its lost value, but with a jump as big as this, it could be a testament to the volatility of the market rather than a ray of hope for investors. Cardano is making efforts to leave a positive impact on the world, and with success, could leave a significant impact on the security of the world’s handling of information in various places. This makes Cardano a very interesting coin to watch as the market continues to shift. This moment in crypto history is fraught with uncertainty. It could be the best moment to buy, or it could be the start of an arduous journey of recovery for many currencies.

