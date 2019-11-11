Markets
CARB

Why Carbonite Stock Skyrocketed Today

Contributor
Evan Niu The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of cloud storage and backup provider Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) have skyrocketed today, up by 25% as of 11:30 a.m. EST, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and announced that it is being acquired by OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX).

So what

Adjusted revenue in the third quarter came in at $135 million, which translated into adjusted net income of $21.2 million, or $0.60 per share. Compare those results with consensus estimates that called for $131.6 million in sales and $0.47 per share in adjusted profits. Adjusted EBITDA was $40.2 million, up from $23 million a year ago.

Person backing up data on a laptop to the cloud

Image source: Getty Images.

Overshadowing the better-than-expected results was news that OpenText would be acquiring the tech company in a deal that values Carbonite at an enterprise value of $1.42 billion. OpenText will pay $23 per share in cash for Carbonite.

Now what

The offer represents a 78% premium over the stock's "unaffected" closing on Sept. 5, which was the day before news leaked to Bloomberg that Carbonite was pursuing a sale, causing shares to pop 17%. The stock had dropped precipitously over the summer after Carbonite reported disappointing second-quarter results, cut its full-year guidance, and announced a CEO transition.

"Following expressions of interest from multiple parties, the Carbonite Board conducted a thorough and comprehensive process, which included contact with a number of strategic and financial parties, to identify the best way to maximize shareholder value," interim CEO and Executive Chairman Steve Munford said in a statement. "The Board strongly believes that a transaction with OpenText delivers compelling, immediate and substantial cash value to shareholders."

OpenText said it will fund the purchase with cash on hand, as well as a revolver that it modified just days ago to increase the available credit from $450 million to $750 million. The deal is expected to close within 90 days.

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Open Text. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

