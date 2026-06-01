Why Capri Holdings (CPRI) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you looked into how Capri Holdings (CPRI) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this luxury retailer, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into CPRI's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $796 million, experiencing a decline of 23.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of CPRI's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Unveiling Trends in CPRI's International Revenues

Asia generated $117 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 14.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +7.29% compared to the $109.06 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $111 million (10.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $172 million (16.6%) to the total revenue.

EMEA accounted for 30.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $246 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.67%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $237.29 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $268 million (26.2%) and $302 million (29.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Capri Holdings will post revenues of $751.5 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia and EMEA to this revenue are 14.4%, and 31.5%, translating into $108.27 million, and $236.75 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $3.53 billion in total revenue, up 1.6% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia and EMEA are expected to constitute 12.3% ($435.21 million), and 29.3% ($1.03 billion) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Capri Holdings. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Capri Holdings, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Capri Holdings' Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has lost 5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 6.3% increase. The Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, of which Capri Holdings is a part, has declined 1.8% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 3.1% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 10.5% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 3.6%

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