Why Canopy Growth Stock Rebounded Today

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) jumped as much as 11.9% early Tuesday, then settled to close up 6.2% after the cannabis company terminated a previously announced private placement of new shares.

Canopy Growth cancels its private placement...for now

Recall Canopy Growth shares plunged last week after the company announced an agreement to sell over 6.99 million new shares of stock to some existing institutional investors at a price of $4.29 per share -- well below its previous day's closing price of $5.04 per share -- as well as warrants to purchase additional shares at a price of $4.83 per share. Canopy said at the time it would use the gross proceeds from the sale of roughly $30 million to pay down debt, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing over the weekend, however, Canopy Growth revealed that following the announcement and prior to its expected closing on Jan. 10, 2024, it received word that one of the third parties involved with the deal couldn't "complete certain tasks in a timely manner," which in turn prevented Canopy Growth from satisfying the closing requirements of the transaction for now. As such, Canopy Growth terminated the subscription agreements related to the private placement, and no new shares of common stock will be sold for now.

What's next for Canopy Growth investors?

Canopy also stated, however, that it expects to be in a position to complete those closing requirements "in the next few weeks." The company further insisted it has sufficient liquidity to hold it over in the meantime, including cash on hand, debt facilities, and other potential sources of financing.

In the end, it seems likely Canopy will complete this sale of new stock and warrants in the near future. Assuming those sales come at a similar price as before, this brief rebound might not last as the market fully digests the news.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

