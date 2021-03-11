Why Canopy Growth Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were jumping 7.2% higher as of 3:29 p.m. EST on Thursday. The gain came after Mexico's lower congressional house approved a bill that would decriminalize marijuana. Also, New York Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes told The Buffalo News that state legislators are close to negotiating a deal with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

So what

Both of these latest developments could bode well for Canopy Growth. Mexico would be one of the biggest legal cannabis markets in the world, and New York would be one of the largest legal cannabis markets in the U.S.

Image source: Getty Images.

It's too soon to celebrate, though. The Mexican Senate hasn't voted on the marijuana bill yet, and New York legislators still haven't finalized the details on a compromise to legalize recreational pot in the state.

More importantly, Canopy Growth wouldn't be able to enter the New York cannabis market and keep its shares listed on a major U.S. stock exchange even if the state legalizes adult-use marijuana. As long as cannabis isn't legal at the federal level in the U.S., Canopy will have to stay away from the lucrative market.

Now what

Investors will obviously want to keep their eyes on the progress of marijuana decriminalization in Mexico as well as recreational cannabis legalization efforts in New York State. Probably the biggest thing to watch, however, is the effort to decriminalize pot at the federal level in the U.S. Canopy Growth is arguably the best-positioned Canadian cannabis producer to expand into the U.S. cannabis market once it's legally able to do so.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.