Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Glowing Green Today

What happened

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is marching higher Tuesday morning. As of 10:06 a.m. ET, the cannabis giant's stock is up by a healthy 22% on unusually high volume.

What's sparking this rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Canopy announced that it will create a U.S.-based holding company called Canopy USA to complete the proposed acquisitions of the multi-state operator (MSO) Acreage Holdings, the Colorado-based edibles company Wana, and the California-based cannabis extraction company Jetty. This move will reportedly accelerate Canopy's long-planned move into the high-value U.S. cannabis market.

So what

Canada has not been a particularly fruitful market for cannabis companies since the country legalized recreational marijuana use among adults roughly four years ago. Underscoring this point, Canopy reported a staggering 2.1 billion Canadian dollar net loss in its 2023 fiscal first-quarter results earlier this year. And as a direct result, Canopy has been steadily closing its brick-and-mortar cannabis retail operations in Canada and ramping up its plans to dive into the large U.S. cannabis market.

The long and short of it is that the Canadian cannabis market is simply too small to support several large, publicly traded cultivators. The U.S. cannabis market, on the other hand, is forecast to break $50 billion in annual sales by 2026, which ought to be more than enough to support several cash-flow-positive cannabis companies in the back half of the decade. Armed with this insight, it's not surprising to see Canopy move forward with its U.S. expansion plans.

Now what

Is Canopy's stock a buy on this news? It's important to understand that this strategic move won't immediately result in Canopy morphing into a top-tier U.S. cannabis company. Acreage is a lower-rung MSO in terms of annual sales, and industry elites like Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, and Trulieve Cannabis aren't going to give up market share without a fight. So while this news is a net positive overall, Canopy still has a lot of work to do to become a bona fide industry leader.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 19 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cresco Labs Inc. and Trulieve Cannabis Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.