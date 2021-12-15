Why Canopy Growth Stock Grew on Wednesday

What happened

In what is hardly a regular occurrence for a marijuana stock these days, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares rose in price on Wednesday, gaining 1.3%. Optimism throughout the broader market was one factor behind that, but investors were also cheered by the company-specific news that Canopy was divesting itself of a European subsidiary.

So what

Canopy Growth is selling Germany-based C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company to the German pharmaceutical company Dermapharm Holding.

Image source: Getty Images.

Dermapharm will pay 80 million euros ($90 million) up front for C3. Canada-based Canopy Growth can reap additional payments of up to 46.2 million euros ($52 million) in earnouts if the acquisition hits certain milestones. Canopy Growth did not provide any details about these milestones. It anticipates the transaction will close by Jan. 31.

As its name implies, C3 is comprised of three businesses. Two, Spectrum Therapeutics and THC Pharm The Health Concept, are based in Germany. The third, Spectrum Therapeutics Austria, operates in that central European country. Both nations have sanctioned the use of medical marijuana, although to differing extents.

Now what

While the medical marijuana market in Europe certainly has potential -- and the drug will likely become legalized more broadly there -- it's still a relatively small market. Canopy Growth has bulked itself up through numerous acquisitions over the years, and management might have felt that holding on to C3 was a bit of a strain, so it took advantage of an opportunity to hive it off. Investors clearly were pleased to see the company consolidating its operations, at least a little bit.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.