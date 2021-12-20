Why Canopy Growth Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of marijuana stock Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), once the biggest name in legal marijuana, continued to shrink on Monday. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, the stock was down 9.3%.

This morning, Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) cut its rating on Canopy Growth stock from neutral to underperform (i.e., sell) with a $7 price target.

The new price target sits 36% below where Piper previously projected Canopy stock to be heading -- and well below today's stock price, implying there may be a further 20% downside risk.

Canopy's sales are under pressure "across its business," TheFly.com said in a note covering the analyst's new rating. The company is losing market share in recreational marijuana in Canada, and its U.S. sales -- which weren't that big to begin with -- are down 30% since August.

The situation is getting so bad that Canopy could be worth even less than the analyst's new price target implies. No sooner had Piper Sandler assigned the $7 price target, in fact, than it proceeded to say that a "sum of the parts" analysis implies Canopy stock could be worth just $6 a share, or even $5.

After hearing that, it sure sounds like this analyst plans to downgrade Canopy stock even more.

