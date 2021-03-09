Why Canopy Growth, Organigram Holdings, and HEXO Shares Jumped Tuesday

What happened

It's been a down month for Canadian cannabis stocks like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and HEXO (NYSE: HEXO). These stocks have had several catalysts influencing them with both political and company-specific news.

Shares are bouncing today, with Canopy Growth up 6.3%, Organigram up 3.5%, and HEXO up 4.8%, as of 11:20 a.m. EST.

So what

There are no new announcements from the companies today. But after shares have dropped between 35% and 50% in just the past month, some recent progress with new product offerings, and legalization expanding among U.S. states, investors are feeling like buying the dip today.

CGC data by YCharts

Canopy Growth recently announced its entrance into the U.S. CBD beverage market, and has been growing sponsorship for its majority owned BioSteel sports nutrition brand. Last week, Organigram announced the launch of two new products in its recreational cannabis product portfolio.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Canopy Growth has a big investor in beverage company Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ). Constellation has even added to its initial $4 billion investment in the pot company. That partnership helps provide Canopy a distribution framework in the U.S. So when it announced the launch of its Quatreau CBD beverage brand in the U.S. last week, it seemed very complementary. The company calls the Quatreau brand "a premium ready-to-drink CBD-infused sparkling water." Quatreau has grown to become Canada's top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage, according to Canopy Growth.

Canopy also announced last week that NBA star Luka Doncic will join the CBD-based sports nutrition product maker BioSteel with the title of "global chief hydration officer." Canopy purchased a majority stake in BioSteel in 2019.

These moves into U.S. products set up Canopy in the event that federal marijuana legalization eventually allows the company to participate in that market with THC-based products. Progress on the state level continued when Virginia became the 16th U.S. state to approve marijuana legalization for adult recreational use two weeks ago (adult recreational use is also legal in the District of Columbia). Gov. Ralph Northam still needs to sign the bill, but he supports legalization, which will allow for sales to begin in 2024.

Organigram's new "Jar of Joints" and "Trailblazer SNAX Milk Chocolate Bars" contain THC so are not available in the U.S. at this point. But both Organigram and HEXO would be beneficiaries of any progress toward federal legalization in the U.S.

Investors watched the stocks correct significantly in the past month, and the potential growth both inside and outside of Canada has some investors taking the opportunity to buy today.

10 stocks we like better than Canopy Growth Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canopy Growth Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Constellation Brands and OrganiGram Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.