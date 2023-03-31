Why Canoo Shares Jumped Friday

What happened

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results last night, and the stock popped more than 6% early Friday. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, Canoo shares lost some of that gain but were still up by 4.8%.

On the surface, the report seemed fairly positive, which helps explain the initial jump. The company highlighted that it fulfilled its first order in the fourth quarter. But that was just a single vehicle for a test by the U.S. Army and shouldn't really affect the stock. Though, if the Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) becomes a big order, that would certainly change the outlook.

The company also settled an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation for just $1.5 million. So that overhang is now gone. But there is more to be concerned about for investors.

Canoo has been a troubled EV start-up since it went public in late 2020. The SEC began investigating Canoo in May 2021, just a few months after the company combined with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The investigation was brought following a string of departures by company officers after the SPAC merger. It involved the company's operations, business model, revenue plan, and customer agreements. The settlement of that investigation for just $1.5 million takes one risk off the table for Canoo investors, but plenty remains.

The company said it ended 2022 with just $36.6 million in cash and equivalents. Canoo's loss from operations in the 2022 fourth quarter was over $83 million. So the company must either raise money quickly or begin generating revenue soon. Management said it expects capital expenditures in the first quarter to be between $30 million and $45 million, along with operating expenses of at least $55 million.

Frankly, there's not much to like from this report. But with the stock down almost 90% over the last year, some investors seem to have decided to take a chance, betting news from Canoo will improve from here.

