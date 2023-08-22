Why Canadian Solar Stock Tanked by 12% on Tuesday

What happened

Investors sold out of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock on Tuesday following the release of its second-quarter results. While the company trounced the collective analyst-profitability estimate, the story was quite different on the top line -- both in trailing and future terms. Canadian Solar's shares closed the day nearly 12% lower in price in marked contrast to the nearly 0.7% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

This, despite the fact that Canadian Solar actually posted some solid growth figures. For example, its net revenue rose by 39% year over year to hit $2.4 billion, coming in on the low end of its guidance. That was on the back of a 62% improvement in solar-module shipments, of which the company delivered the equivalent of 8.2 gigawatts.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income also saw quite the growth spurt; it doubled and then some to $170 million ($2.39 per share) from the Q2 2022 result of $84 million.

Despite those rising numbers, the quarter was a mixed one for Canadian Solar. While it handily beat the consensus-analyst estimate of $1.52 for per-share profitability, it fell short of those pundits' $2.49 billion forecast for net revenue.

Canadian Solar also provided guidance for both its current (third) quarter and for the entirety of 2023. For the former period, it's anticipating revenue will come in at $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. However, on average, prognosticators are modeling $2.5 million. The company also reiterated its previous forecast of $8.5 billion to $9.0 billion in revenue for the full year.

