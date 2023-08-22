News & Insights

Markets
CSIQ

Why Canadian Solar Stock Tanked by 12% on Tuesday

August 22, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Investors sold out of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock on Tuesday following the release of its second-quarter results. While the company trounced the collective analyst-profitability estimate, the story was quite different on the top line -- both in trailing and future terms. Canadian Solar's shares closed the day nearly 12% lower in price in marked contrast to the nearly 0.7% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

So what

This, despite the fact that Canadian Solar actually posted some solid growth figures. For example, its net revenue rose by 39% year over year to hit $2.4 billion, coming in on the low end of its guidance. That was on the back of a 62% improvement in solar-module shipments, of which the company delivered the equivalent of 8.2 gigawatts.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income also saw quite the growth spurt; it doubled and then some to $170 million ($2.39 per share) from the Q2 2022 result of $84 million.

Despite those rising numbers, the quarter was a mixed one for Canadian Solar. While it handily beat the consensus-analyst estimate of $1.52 for per-share profitability, it fell short of those pundits' $2.49 billion forecast for net revenue.

Now what

Canadian Solar also provided guidance for both its current (third) quarter and for the entirety of 2023. For the former period, it's anticipating revenue will come in at $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion. However, on average, prognosticators are modeling $2.5 million. The company also reiterated its previous forecast of $8.5 billion to $9.0 billion in revenue for the full year.

10 stocks we like better than Canadian Solar
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canadian Solar wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 21, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSIQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.