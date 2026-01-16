Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Canada Goose (GOOS) closed at $12.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.52% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Shares of the high-end coat maker witnessed a gain of 2.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.39%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.14, signifying a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $459.4 million, indicating a 3.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.25% and +6.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Canada Goose is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.91. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.37.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.