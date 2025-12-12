Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Canada Goose (GOOS) ended the recent trading session at $12.80, demonstrating a -1.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

The high-end coat maker's stock has dropped by 3.12% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.14, indicating a 3.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $459.4 million, up 3.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.67 per share and a revenue of $1.04 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.25% and +6.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Canada Goose currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.52, so one might conclude that Canada Goose is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

