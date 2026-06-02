Why Camtek Stock Surged Nearly 15% Higher on Tuesday

Key Points

One is an OSAT, and the other concentrates on cutting-edge chips.

Collectively, the orders total more than $105 million and will be fulfilled in 2027.

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Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) was a monster hit with investors on the second trading day of the week. The company, which specializes in measurement and monitoring solutions for the semiconductor industry, reported new client orders worth tens of millions of dollars. The market showed its appreciation for this by bidding the company's shares up by almost 15% that day.

OSATs, assemble!

Before market open, Camtek disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received a $55 million, multi-system order from a tier 1 outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) client. An OSAT, for those unfamiliar with the details of the advanced chip assembly process, performs the latter stages of product assembly and certain diagnostics.

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Additionally, Camtek wrote, it received orders totaling over $50 million for its Hawk systems from a "leading high bandwidth memory player for artificial intelligence (AI) related applications."

It did not provide more details of either customer. It did say that the systems for both orders are scheduled for delivery next year.

The ultra-specialized tech company quoted CEO Rafi Amit as saying that "These new orders are a great example of the two themes we have stressed in previous announcements: one is the strengthening of the OSAT business with respect to the 2.5D and 3D AI-related devices and the other is the superior capabilities of the Hawk to meet the most demanding requirements of HBM manufacturing."

A good time to be a niche player

Those figures are impressive, given that Camtek's total revenue in its most recently reported quarter was under $122 million (plus, that number was close to its all-time high).

Going by this news alone, it's clear the company is a trusted partner for certain cutting-edge chipmakers, a fine position to be in given the bright future of the industry in this age of AI. I think this niche operator is a fine play on the vast potential of next-generation chips. I need to point out, however, that it's hardly an undiscovered stock, and its valuations are high.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.