Why Camtek (CAMT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Camtek (CAMT) closed at $86.35, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems had gained 6.18% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Camtek will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.74, showcasing a 29.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.03 million, reflecting a 29.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Camtek. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. Currently, Camtek is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Camtek is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.88, so one might conclude that Camtek is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that CAMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

