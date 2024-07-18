Why Camtek (CAMT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Camtek (CAMT) reached $112.06, with a -1.24% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.

Shares of the maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems witnessed a loss of 4.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Camtek in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 44.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $101.45 million, indicating a 37.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $409.15 million, indicating changes of +33.16% and +29.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Camtek should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Camtek holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Camtek has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.41 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.53.

It is also worth noting that CAMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. CAMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

