Why Camping World Jumped Nearly 12% Monday

What happened

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), a recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer and provider of protection plans and other services, are moving higher right as we head into the historical busy time for camping during June and July.

So what

In fact, Camping World has completely recovered from its early drop when COVID-19 first swept the U.S. and has widely outpaced the S&P 500 index over the past three months.

CWH data by YCharts

In a way, it's been easy to understand why stocks are rising and falling during COVID-19. When gymnasiums closed across the country, Peloton's number of subscribers and engagement soared as people looked for new ways to exercise from home. Similarly, as many Americans have been cooped up for the past two months, many are ready for some type of leisure, travel, or getaway -- they also want a trip that is less risky -- and what better escape than to explore the great outdoors where you can still maintain social distancing guidelines.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Some mixed results are likely for Camping World as we hit peak camping season. On one hand, some consumers could use the stimulus money to help purchase a new recreational vehicle for the season. On the other hand, many consumers could be cautious about making such big-ticket purchases while unemployment and the economic recovery remain gloomy and uncertain. Camping World CFO Mel Flanigan gave investors reason to be optimistic when he noted the first weekend in May "was the biggest weekend in our company's history, period." Camping World and its stores are certainly positioned to thrive if many more people choose the outdoors as their getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if economic uncertainty doesn't ding big-ticket purchases like RVs, the company could see a stronger 2020 than investors would have anticipated two months ago.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Camping World Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.