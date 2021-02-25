Why Camping World Holdings Tumbled 14% Today

What happened

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) were tumbling 14% in late day trading Thursday, despite the RV retailer and lifestyle leader reporting fourth-quarter results that handily outstripped analyst expectations.

Camping World continued to benefit from consumer desire to get away during the pandemic as new vehicle sales surged 38% to 13,274 units even as used sales eased back 3% to 6,930 units. Combined, the RV retailer sold over 20,200 units in the quarter, a 20% gain year over year.

The number of active customers increased 3.8% to more than 5.3 million while the number of Good Sam Club loyalty program members decreased slightly by 1.7% to just under 2.1 million, primarily due to store closures Camping World made as part of its 2019 Strategic Shift program to realign the company's footprint.

That trickled down to the bottom line, with adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share trouncing analyst estimates of just $0.26 per share.

The larger market indexes fell sharply heading into the market close, but Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis said, "We have one focus in our company and that's on our long-term plan."

With the stock having rallied nearly 1,000% from its low point last year and remaining in such a strong position, giving up some of the gains is probably a small trade-off for investors.

