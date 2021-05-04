Why Camping World Holdings Rose 10% in Early Trading Today

What happened

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), which sells recreational vehicles (RVs) and related products and services, rose just shy of 10% in the first hour or so of trading on May 4. At roughly 11:30 a.m. EDT, the stock was still holding on to a mid-single-digit gain. The big news driving the early excitement was the company's pre-market earnings release.

So what

Camping World Holdings' revenue totaled roughly $1.56 billion in the first quarter of 2021. That represented a huge $530 million increase compared to the same period in 2020, which amounts to a slightly more than 50% year-over-year improvement.

On the bottom line, earnings went from a loss of $0.22 in the first quarter of 2020 to a profit of $1.40 per share in the same period in 2021. Camping World Holdings is clearly doing much better than it was a year ago, and investors are right to be pleased.

Image source: Getty Images.

But there's even more good news. For starters, Wall Street consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $1.3 billion and earnings of $0.69 per share. Investors tend to like it when companies beat analyst expectations.

Meanwhile, Camping World Holdings also drastically increased its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) guidance, upping the range from $640 million to $690 million to $770 million to $810 million. Investors tend to like it when companies provide improved guidance, too. It was pretty much all good news today.

Now what

Basically, Camping World Holdings nailed the first quarter. And that doesn't even take into consideration all of the growth initiatives that have taken shape in recent weeks, including:

retail-store acquisitions

the purchase of a campground-booking service

an investment in an RV media business

the ability to accept Bitcoin

an update on a peer-to-peer RV service

an 8.6% boost to the company's dividend

Long-term investors have a lot of reasons to be pleased with what's been going on here, and the company's financial results are just icing on the cake. Indeed, if the stock hadn't been up by more than 450% over the past year (pricing in a lot of positives), the gain today might have been more dramatic.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Camping World Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.