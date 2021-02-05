Why Camping World Holdings Jumped 31.1% in January

What happened

Shares of Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) rose 31.1% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, building on the massive gains it made in 2020 as people sought out the great outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So what

Because we were supposed to keep our distance from others, there seemed to be no better way of doing so than hopping into a recreational vehicle and heading for the wilderness.

Image source: Getty Images.

Consumers caused sales of RVs to jump 16% over the first nine months of the year, helping the RV dealer and lifestyle specialist turn a $39 million loss a year ago into a $304 million profit this time around.

Moreover, Camping World had fortuitously prepared for such an occasion when it acquired a number of businesses several years ago whose focus was more on sporting goods than simply RVs. As fitness and outdoor recreation were the watchwords of the Year of Lockdowns, the retailer had all its bases covered.

Now what

Camping World's stock continues to climb, yet shares trade at deeply discounted values. The RV leader goes for a fraction of its sales even as analysts forecast it will expand earnings at a 35% compounded rate annually for the next five years.

CWH data by YCharts

With the stock trading for just four times the free cash flow it produces, investors may consider camping out with the stock for a long time to come.

10 stocks we like better than Camping World Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Camping World Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Camping World Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.