Why Camping World (CWH) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Camping World (CWH) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this recreational vehicle retailer and services provider reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Camping World, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.73 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +52.08%.

Over the last 30 days, five estimates have moved higher for Camping World compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 55.61%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $6.48 per share represents a change of +77.05% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Camping World versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 7.99% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Camping World earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Camping World have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 14.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

