Why Cameco Stock Jumped Today After Earnings

On a weak day for the S&P 500 index, shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) were holding up, rallying 4.9% at their highest point in trading through 1 p.m. ET Thursday.

The uranium mining giant reported strong numbers for its fourth quarter and 2024 this morning. But more than the numbers, something management said about the nuclear energy markets appears to have caught investors' attention.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Cameco delivers strong revenue growth

Although net earnings nearly halved in 2024, demand or sales weren't a concern. The uranium miner's revenue, in fact, shot up by 40% year over year in the fourth quarter and 21% in the full year, driven primarily by higher prices. Cameco's average realized price rose 17% to $58.34 per pound while its sales volumes grew 5% in 2024.

A revaluation of inventories after its Westinghouse acquisition hit Cameco's bottom line. It bought a 49% stake in Westinghouse in late 2023, with Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates owning the remaining share.

Production at Cameco's key mine, McArthur River/Key Lake in northern Saskatchewan, hit a record in 2024, with the company largely crediting automation and digitization for the rise. Production at its other mine, Cigar Lake, fell short of expectations, but the company expects production to pick up in 2025.

Why you should be bullish about Cameco stock

Management expects a strong year ahead thanks to favorable market conditions. In fact, it believes "the outlook for nuclear power and nuclear fuel fundamentals is more favorable than it has been for decades."

That's good news for Cameco and its investors, despite the recent drop in uranium prices. That's because the uranium market -- and business for miners like Cameco -- is less about spot prices and mainly about long-term contracts with utilities.

The company also aligns its production with contract commitments. So, while it delivered 33.6 million pounds of uranium last year, it expects to produce 18 million pounds each from its two mines, or 36 million pounds in total, in 2025.

Total long-term contracts stood at nearly 220 million pounds as of Dec. 30, 2024, and it already has a large pipeline under discussion. That indicates utilities are returning to the uranium contract market after a long lull, which is perhaps the biggest reason investors should remain optimistic. Cameco also increased its annual dividend per share by a solid 33% last year and expects that trend to continue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cameco right now?

Before you buy stock in Cameco, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cameco wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $853,275!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.