Why Cameco Stock Dropped Today

Key Points Cameco crushed on Q2 earnings this morning, with profit 5x what it earned a year ago.

Uranium prices are on the rise, boosting revenue and profit.

Analysts expect Cameco to earn more than $1 per share this year.

10 stocks we like better than Cameco ›

Shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), the Canadian uranium mining company, tumbled 3.8% through 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday despite breezing past earnings forecasts this morning.

Analysts forecast Cameco would earn $0.52 per share in Canadian dollars in Q2, but the company actually earned C$0.71 -- more than five times last year's Q2 profit, according to The Fly. Revenue for the quarter was C$877 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Cameco Q2 earnings

What's wrong with that, you ask? Honestly, I'm at a loss. CEO Tim Gitzel praised the "resilience" of his company's "uranium, fuel services, and" its 49% interest in Westinghouse.

Average selling prices are on the rise, boosting both revenue and profit. Cameco grew its sales 47% year over year, and 5xed its profit -- despite the company's cost of sales rising a bit "due to the costs of the planned annual maintenance shutdown at the Key Lake mill."

Peering ahead, Cameco raised expectations for the rest of 2025, too. Uranium prices are expected to average as much as C$87 per pound this year, up from the prior guess of C$84. Westinghouse profits are improving, too, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) being perhaps as high as US$580 million -- 43% better than previously predicted.

Management didn't give clear guidance for this year's earnings, granted, but analysts on average think profits could be as much as $1.01 -- in U.S. dollars.

Is Cameco stock a buy?

But here's the thing: Even assuming Cameco hits that target, with the stock trading for nearly $75 a share today, the company costs nearly 74 times forward earnings, which is very expensive. Granted, analysts have Cameco pegged for a 65% five-year earnings growth rate, and if Cameco achieves that, the stock price not be too much.

But if it falls short... look out below.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cameco right now?

Before you buy stock in Cameco, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cameco wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $638,629!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,098,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.