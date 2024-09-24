Why Cameco (CCJ) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Cameco (CCJ) ended the recent trading session at $46.77, demonstrating a +1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The the stock of uranium producer has risen by 8.72% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cameco will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.91 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +59.65% and +16.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cameco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 15.02% downward. Cameco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 50.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.38.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.