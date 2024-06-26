Why Cameco (CCJ) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Cameco (CCJ) closed the latest trading day at $50.49, indicating a +0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 7.56% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cameco in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking a 2400% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cameco. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Cameco is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Cameco is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.4.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.