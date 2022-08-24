Why Cambridge (CATC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Cambridge, Cambridge (CATC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -13.27%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.64 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.15%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.36%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.61%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.56 is up 7.6% from last year. Cambridge has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.68%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Cambridge's payout ratio is 33%, which means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CATC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $7.97 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.05%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CATC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



