Why Calix Stock Soared on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Calix (NYSE: CALX), a provider of cloud and software platform systems and services for connected smart networks, soared on Wednesday. The stock jumped as much as 31.5% but was up 25.3% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT.

The tech stock's gain came after the company reported third-quarter results well beyond analyst expectations.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Calix said its third-quarter revenue increased 32% year over year to $150.5 million, well beyond the company's guidance range for revenue of $127 million to $131 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $129.4 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share for the period were $0.40, crushing analysts' consensus forecast of $0.20.

"Overall demand was robust, and our supply chain outperformed despite the continued challenging global environment for component sourcing," said management in the company's third-quarter shareholder letter. Specifically, Calix saw strong demand for its platforms and "the continued ramp of new offerings along with an increase in our legacy product purchases."

Now what

For the company's fourth quarter, management said it expected revenue to be between $157 million and $161 million, far ahead of analysts' average estimate of $134.6 million. Guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.34 was also better than a consensus forecast of $0.15.

10 stocks we like better than Calix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Calix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.