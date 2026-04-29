Why California Water Service Group (CWT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

California Water Service Group (CWT) is headquartered in San Jose, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of 7.39% since the start of the year. The water utility is paying out a dividend of $0.34 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.88% compared to the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield of 2.62% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.34 is up 8.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, California Water Service Group has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.00%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. California Water Service Group's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CWT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $2.56 per share, with earnings expected to increase 19.07% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CWT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.