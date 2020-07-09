Why Caesars Entertainment Shares Plunged 10.8% in the First Six Months of 2020

What happened

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) fell 10.8% in the first half of 2020, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the casino industry was thrown into turmoil. But it fared much better than most rivals for one big reason.

So what

What saved Caesars' stock was the company's agreement to be bought out by Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI). Caesars shareholders are to get $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado stock. Given where shares trade today, Caesars is actually overvalued slightly in relation to Eldorado.

CZR data by YCharts.

There's not much more to the trading dynamic than that right now. The shutdown of operations in the spring can be overlooked if the buyout goes through, and investors are still betting that it will.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Both Eldorado and Caesars management have given every indication that they plan to complete their merger. That could bail out Caesars from any financial pressure that the pandemic would bring. The concern for shareholders after the deal is complete is whether Eldorado can survive with an even bigger debt load than it had before. I have my doubts, but right now the market doesn't seem to be worried and thinks Eldorado is still a growth stock in the gambling industry.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.