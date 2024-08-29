Why Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Shares have lost about 7.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Caesars Entertainment due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Caesars Entertainment Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Caesars Entertainment reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



Although the regional segment saw competition in new markets, the Las Vegas segment performed well with record same-store revenues, high hotel occupancy and peak Average Daily Rate (ADR).



The company remains optimistic for the rest of 2024, driven by strong operating trends in the Las Vegas and Caesars Digital segments. The outlook is further supported by the upcoming opening of the permanent facility in Danville and a $430-million investment in the newly-rebranded Caesars New Orleans property.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the quarter, Caesars reported breakeven earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 82 cents.



Net revenues during the quarter were $2.83 million, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 million by 0.9%. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated net revenues of $2.88 million.

Segmental Performance

During the second quarter, net revenues in the Las Vegas segment totaled $1.1 billion, down from $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to $514 million, up from $512 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment benefited from record same-store revenues, hotel occupancy and ADR.



In the Regional segment, quarterly net revenues were $1.38 billion, down 5.2% year over year. The segment experienced competition in new markets. This was partially offset by the temporary facility in Danville, VA, and the property in Columbus, NE. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA reached $469 million, down from $508 million in the prior-year quarter.



Second-quarter net revenues in the Caesars Digital segment were $276 million, up 27.8% year over year. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $40 million, up from $11 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was backed by strong revenue growth and solid flow-through.



In the Managed and Branded segment, net revenues during the quarter totaled $70 million, down from $72 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $17 million, down from $19 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues in the Corporate and Other segment were $(2) million against $2 million in the prior-year period. This segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $(40) million compared with $(43) million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, CZR’s cash and cash equivalents were $830 million, down from $1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $11.60 billion, up from $11.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 32.01% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Caesars Entertainment has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Caesars Entertainment has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.