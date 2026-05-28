Why Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Caesars Entertainment (CZR). Shares have added about 5.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Caesars Entertainment due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Caesars Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Caesars Entertainment reported first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

CZR’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 48 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. It reported an adjusted loss of 54 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues of $2.87 billion beat the consensus mark of $2.86 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year.



Consolidated adjusted EBITDA totaled $887 million compared with $884 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Caesars Digital adjusted EBITDA increased to a record first-quarter level of $69 million from $43 million in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Segmental Performance of Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas: Net revenues in the segment totaled $1 billion, flat year over year from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $426 million compared with $433 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Management noted continued sequential improvement in trends in the Las Vegas segment. Hospitality performance remained strong, with occupancy reaching 95.3% and average daily rate increasing year over year.



Regional: The segment’s quarterly net revenues were $1.43 billion, up 3% year over year from $1.39 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $435 million compared with $440 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Management stated that the Regional segment delivered improved adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis after excluding the benefits from Super Bowl LX in New Orleans in the year-ago period.



Caesars Digital: The segment’s net revenues were $374 million, up 11.6% year over year from $335 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $69 million compared with $43 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company highlighted that Caesars Digital delivered record first-quarter revenues and adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.



Managed and Branded: Net revenues in this segment were $66 million, down 1.5% year over year from $67 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $13 million compared with $16 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate and Other: The segment’s net revenues were negative $3 million against positive $1 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $56 million compared with negative $48 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet of CZR

As of March 31, 2026, Caesars’ cash and cash equivalents were $867 million compared with $887 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Total outstanding indebtedness, as of March 31, 2026, was $11.92 billion compared with $11.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Net debt was $11.05 billion compared with $11.02 billion at 2025-end.



The company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $2.76 billion, including revolving credit facility capacity.

Other Business Updates

During the quarter, Caesars acquired the operations of Caesars Windsor for approximately $54 million and entered into a 20-year operating agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.



Management stated that it expects strong free cash flow generation in 2026, supported by continued operating momentum, lower cash interest expense and lower capital expenditures.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -45.24% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Caesars Entertainment has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Caesars Entertainment has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.