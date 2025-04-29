Why Cadence Design Systems Stock Is Jumping Today

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock is moving higher in Tuesday's trading following the company's first-quarter report. The tech specialist's share price was up 5.1% as of 2:15 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Cadence published its Q1 results after the market closed yesterday and posted earnings that came in ahead of Wall Street's target. The company also raised its full-year performance guidance.

Cadence stock rises on Q1 profit beat

Cadence posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.57 on sales of $1.24 billion in the first quarter. The company's revenue was up roughly 23% year over year and was in line with the average analyst estimate. Meanwhile, the business beat Wall Street's earnings target by $0.07 per share and reported an adjusted operating income margin of 41.7% -- up from 37.8% in last year's quarter. Pricing increases and a negligible increase for cost of services helped power the improvement. Cadence closed out the period with $6.4 billion in remaining performance obligations, with expectations that $3.2 billion of that will be recorded as revenue within the next year.

What's next for Cadence Design Systems?

For this year, Cadence is guiding for sales between $5.15 billion and $5.23 billion. The midpoint of the guidance range was in line with Wall Street's target for sales of $5.19 billion in the period.

On the other hand, the company's adjusted earnings target was significantly better than the average analyst forecast. Management is guiding for per-share earnings for the year to be between $6.73 and $6.83 -- coming in significantly better than the average analyst estimate's call for adjusted earnings of $6.72 per share for the year. The company also guided for an adjusted operating income margin between 43.25% and 44.25% -- suggesting a significant improvement over the margin of 42.5% it posted last year.

Prior to Cadence's Q1 report, the company had guided for adjusted earnings per share between $6.65 and $6.75 this year on sales between $5.14 billion and $5.22 billion. Demand is holding strong even in the face of some macroeconomic uncertainty, and the business's better-than-expected margin performance and forward earnings outlook suggests that a sustained margin improvement may have been achieved head of schedule.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cadence Design Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Cadence Design Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cadence Design Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $598,818!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $666,416!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cadence Design Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.