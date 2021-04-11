Why Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Cadence Design Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Cadence Design Systems still cheap?

Cadence Design Systems is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 67.36x is currently well-above the industry average of 53.84x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Cadence Design Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cadence Design Systems look like?

NasdaqGS:CDNS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 11th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cadence Design Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CDNS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CDNS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CDNS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CDNS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cadence Design Systems as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cadence Design Systems you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cadence Design Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

